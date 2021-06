The Ulster Championship has kicked into gear with Donegal winning the opening game of the provincial series.

Tyrone start on Saturday week against the Anglo Celt holders Cavan and Paul Donaghy says that their upcoming clash with Cavan is one of the toughest draws they could have got.

Speaking at the AIB launched the 2021 GAA All-Ireland Senior Football Championship, Donaghy stated that Tyrone will have to be at their best on the day if they are going to come through it...