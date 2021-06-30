Patsy McGonagle – Great return for the efforts of Mark English

Mark English has broken the Irish 800-metre record, and secured Olympic qualification in the process.

The Donegal athlete clocked a time of 1-minute 44-point-7-1 seconds while placed second behind Yassine Hethat in Spain.

English shaved just over a tenth of a second off the previous Irish best of David Matthews, whose record lasted 26 years.

Highland's Athletics Correspondent Patsy McGonagle says its a great return for the efforts Mark has put in to making a second games...