O’Fearraigh seeks progress on Creeslough-Dunfanaghy Greenway

A West Donegal councillor says a concerted effort must be made to secure funding for a walkway along the Dunfanaghy-Creeslough viaducts, where the old railway track once ran.

Cllr John Sheamais Ó Fearraigh says the addition of a rope-bridge or other bridge-type structure where the dilapidated viaducts now stand would be a welcome tourist attraction for the area.

He says it would dovetail with the long term plan to develop a Greenway between Letterkenny and Burtonport, and also could also form part of the Owencarrow Disaster which occurred almost 100 years ago...............