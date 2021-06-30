NPHET’s credibility on the line – Moynagh

The Delta variant of Covid-19 will 'almost certainly' be dominant here in two weeks' time, according to the director of the National Virus Reference Laboratory.

Dr Cillian De Gascun says it made up less than 9 per cent of cases between June 7th and 13th, but rose to up to 55 per cent last week.

NPHET has said there would be 2,000 deaths from the Delta variant over the next few months in a worst case scenario and 250 in an optimistic one.

Professor of Immunology at Maynooth University Paul Moynagh says their credibility is on the line......

Meanwhile, representatives from the hospitality sector will meet senior government ministers later over the decision to delay reopening indoor dining.

It was to resume next Monday but has been pushed back a number of weeks over concerns about the Delta variant.

According to latest proposals when it does return, only fully vaccinated people or those who've recovered from Covid will have access.