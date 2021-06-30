Mica working group meets today for the first time

A working group, set up to tackle the mica and pyrite building blocks controversy, will meet for the first time later today.

The 12 person group includes affected homeowners from Donegal and Mayo, local authority representatives and the Department of Housing.

The Taoiseach and Housing Minister are also expected to be in attendance for the online discussions.

The PRO of the Mica Action Group is Micheal Doherty...............

Meanwhile, the Inish Times is reporting this morning that a number of Donegal County Council tenants in Inishowen have received what have been described as 'terse' letters informing them they have to move out of their homes to facilitate tests.

Cllr Albert Doherty says the letters contain very little information, and the tenants are facing an uncertain future.