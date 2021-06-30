It’s go for Ultra 555 – Eugene McGettigan & Sean McFadden

One of the toughest races in Europe returns to Donegal on Friday with the sixth running of Ultra 555.

Competitors take on the 555km of the Wild Atlantic Way around the Donegal coastline starting and finishing in Letterkenny all within a 40 hour time limited.

Along with the solo riders there are also various team categories.

Highland's very own John Breslin is one those mad guys that wants to take on the challenge and in doing so raise money for the Donegal Down Syndrome Association.

On Wednesday Around The North West John was joined on the show by Race Organisers Eugene McGettigan and Sean McFadden...

You can help John by donating here https://gofund.me/ce1c015a