Donegal Seniors to get 500 fans but not the Donegal U20’s

500 supporters will be permitted at all GAA matches from this weekend where there is a stadium capacity of 5000 or more.

It means Sunday weeks Ulster Championship Quarter Final tie at MacCumhaill Park between Donegal and Derry on the 11th July will see 500 fans gain access.

The Government have brought forward the date to increase attendances for all sports by 48 hours.

The Donegal u20's start their championship against Armagh at the Ballybofey venue this Friday but unfortunately that falls short of the 48 hours and only 200 will be allowed in.

Meanwhile, 8 thousand fans will be accommodated at a test event at Croke Park this Saturday for the Leinster senior hurling semi finals.