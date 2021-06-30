Donegal projects receive €100,00 in “Our Rural Future” funding

Over €100,000 in funding has allocated to two projects in Donegal as part of the Our Rural Future Digital Innovation Programme 2021.

Donegal County Council has received €35,000 to improve mobile coverage in a blackspot at Malin Beg.

The project will see the construction of mobile phone infrastructure to provide coverage to the town and its environs for the first time and provide an opportunity to test a solution for mobile phone blackspots in rural areas.

Meanwhile, €68,000 has been sanctioned to the Council to develop an Internet of Things test and trial development project for the county which will through the use of sensors provide real-time data for the local authority.

The project will explore smart technology to improve quality of life, increase efficiencies and enhance safety for its population with the aim of developing a network that can be extended across the county over future years.

The initiative will explore the potential of different sensors in a combination of urban and rural locations within the county to develop improved public services.

The sensors will provide a range of data including information about river water levels, road temperatures, air quality in villages and towns, traffic management, traffic flow, parking and waste management in bottle bins.