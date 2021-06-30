Doherty says NBP rollout must be accelerated

The National Broadband Plan needs to be accelerated as a matter of urgency, a meeting of Lifford Stranorlar Municipal District has been told.

The comment was made by Cllr Gary Doherty after a progress report was delivered which he says can be best described as 'disappointing'.

Members were told the NBP will invest €135m in fibre infrastructure in County Donegal over the 7 years of the rollout, connecting 32,130 premises.

Route proofing and surveying is being carried out this year in preparation for the main fibre rollout, but Cllr Doherty says more is needed...............