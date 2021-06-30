Cllr Jack Murray new Cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council

Councillor Jack Murray has been elected as the new Cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council.

The Sinn Fein Councillor takes over from fellow Inishowen Councillor Rena Donaghey.

Councllor Donaghey during her closing speech said the Mica pandemic must consume all political energy going forward.

Something that Councillor Murray says will be high on his agenda in the year ahead also:

Fianna Fail Councillor Martin McDermott has been announced as the new Leas Cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council, replacing Sinn Fein Councillor Noel Jordan.