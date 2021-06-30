Bishop of Raphoe says confirmations are postponed again

The Bishop of Raphoe has confirmed that confirmations are again being postponed.

Bishop Alan McGuckian says the government, at very short notice, has declared that Confirmations and First Holy Communions ‘are off’.

He says he knows that schools and parishes across the diocese were making preparations to have small ceremonies in complete compliance with Covid 19 guidelines, and this sudden decision will be a cause of deep disappointment to all those involved.

Statement in full -

Statement by Bishop Alan McGuckian SJ on recent Covid 19 Guidelines from Government

Postponement of Sacraments - Confirmation and First Holy Communion

It is with a heavy heart that I have to inform priests, young people and their families and the staff in our schools of the need to postpone our Confirmations yet again. The government, at very short notice, has declared that Confirmations and First Holy Communions ‘are off’. I know that all of our schools and parishes were making preparations to have small ceremonies in complete compliance with the Covid 19 guidelines. The Government have made it clear that NPHET have called for this deferment as a result of the rising threat from the very contagious Delta variant. This sudden decision will be a cause of deep disappointment to all those involved. Again I am very sorry that that we need to comply with this decision and I recognise the great inconvenience this causes to so many people.