Appeal being considered after Ray Sewage Treatment plant gets go ahead

Irish Water has been granted planning permission to install a sewage treatment plant at Ray, close to Brownknowe National School near Rathmullan.

Permission has been confirmed despite significant local opposition to the plans.

Declan Meehan Chairperson of Ray Action Group has acknowledged that there is a need to treat the wastewater coming from Rathmullan and Ramelton but this is simply not the right location.

He told Greg Hughes on today's Nine til Noon Show an appeal to An Bord Pleanala is being considered..............