Akintunde & McJannett extend Derry stays

Derry City have confirmed a pair of contract extensions today.

Striker James Akintunde and defender Cameron McJannett will be with the Foyleside club until the end of next season.

It's been a busy few days for the club who signed Jamie McGonagle from Crusdaers on Tuesday while also giving Caolan McLaughlin, Brendan Barr and Evan McLaughlin their first professional contracts.

Elsewhere in the league, Sligo Rovers have signed Republic of Ireland underage captain Seamus Keogh from Southampton.

The 19-year old has penned a contract with the Bit-O-Red through to the end of next season.