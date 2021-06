Over a fifth of septic tanks inspected last year were a risk to human health or the environment.

The Environmental Protection Agency says over 800 tests were carried out by local authorities in 2020, 54% of which failed.

In Donegal, 60 tests took place, with a failure rate of 30%.

Between 2013 and 2020, 231 tanks failed inspections, of which 89% were fixed, against a national average of 76%.

Noel Byrne, from the EPA, says there's a danger to public health in some cases..........