452 new ROI Covid-19 cases, Donegal highest incidence rate in country

In the two weeks up to Monday, it's been confirmed that Donegal now has the highest incidence of Covid-19 infections in the Republic of Ireland.

There have been 393 new cases in the county in that 14 day period, with a incidence rate of 246.9 cases per 100,000 people.

This compares to a national average rate of just 98.9 cases per 100,000 people.

Also in the Republic of Ireland, it's been announced that a further 452 Covid-19 cases have been confirmed this evening.

Nationally there are 44 people are in hospital, with 14 people in ICU with the virus.