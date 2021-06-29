Sad passing of Joe Dodo Winston

St Eunan's GAA Club have led the tributes to Joe 'Dodo' Winston whose death on Monday after a recent illness has been met with deep sadness among those who knew him.

The Letterkenny man had a brilliant career at club and county level and he was part of the Donegal side that won a first ever Ulster Senior Championship title, that was back in 1972 when Winston kicked five points in Donegal's memorable win over Tyrone in Clones.

He would coach at club and county level too - and in more recent years, loved nothing more than to take in a game at O'Donnell Park

A proud Letterkenny and St Eunan's man, Joe was a legend of the game in his home town and beyond.

Our sympathies are extended to his family and his many friends.