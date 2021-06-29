Reopening of indoor dining postponed

As expected the reopening of indoor dining in pubs and restaurants will not go ahead.

Taoiseach Michael Martin announced this afternoon that the reopening has been postponed, with no new date announced. When it does open, he added, it will be for fully vaccinated people only

Ministers will spend the next few weeks working on a plan for how customers can prove they have been vaccinated.

The number of people at weddings will increase from 25 to 50 on July 5th - and the number of fans at outdoor sporting events will increase from 200 to 500.

There will also be no limit on the amount of fully vaccinated people who can meet together indoors.

Taoiseach Michael Martin says the government wants to make sure that when a sector reopens, it stays open.........

Non essential international travel expected to resume on July 19th for fully vaccinated people.

Meanwhile, pharmacies say they are ready to vaccinate thousands of young people using AstraZeneca and Johnson and Johnson jabs.

The two vaccines are set to be administered to anyone aged between 18 and 40 after updated advice was issued by NIAC.