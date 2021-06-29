Missing child believed to be in Donegal

Police in Derry continue to appeal for information regarding the whereabouts of a missing four year old girl.

They believe she may be in Donegal in the company of a female relative.

Four year old Scarlet Duddy has been missing since yesterday and was last seen shortly before midday leaving a play centre in Springtown Industrial Estate on Springtown Road in the company of a woman.

Inspector McManus says at this time, they believe this woman to be a relative, and that both she and Scarlet may possibly be in County Donegal.

The child is described as having hazel eyes and light brown hair, and two of her front teeth are missing.

When Scarlet was last seen, her hair was tied up with a pink hair bow and she was wearing peach leggings, a peach skirt, a peach T-shirt with the words 'Daddy's Little Superstar' on the front, and a dark blue jumper with a silver sequined heart.

Inspector McManus says they are keen to know that Scarlet is safe and well, and is appealing directly to the person they believe Scarlet is with to please call them.

Anyone who believes they may have seen the four year old or knows of her whereabouts is asked to contact Police.