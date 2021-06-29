Lifford woman attacked in Strabane in attempt to steal dog

A Lifford woman attacked in Strabane is believed to have been targeted in an attempt to steal one of her dogs.

The woman was walking in the Golf Links area of the town on Sunday morning when she was set upon by three men who emerged from a white transit van.

She managed to hold onto her dogs as she was struck a number of times in her face.

Derry City and Strabane District Council issued a warning last week urging dog owners across the area to remain vigilant against the possible theft of dogs.

Speaking on today's Nine til Noon Show, Annemarie's brother Paul says his sister believes she was being watched as she made her way down the road: