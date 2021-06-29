English back in Spain chasing Olympic time

After racing in Germany on Sunday, Mark English returns to action tonight, this time in Spain, as he chases down the Olympic Qualifying time of 1:45.20 for the men's 800 metres.

The cut-off for track and field qualification for Tokyo is midnight tonight and the race which is part of the Barcelona Continental Tour offers English a last opportunity to gain automatic qualification, even though he remains just inside the rankings.

He's been running really well of late, posting some world class times in an extremely busy schedule which has seen him in action in Sweden, Spain and Germany in recent weeks.

He remains just inside the quota of 48 entries for the Olympics - but unless he can record the Olympic qualifying time tonight, there is still no guarantee that he will make it to Tokyo.