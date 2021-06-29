Council must demand guarantees from block and concrete suppliers – McBrearty

Donegal Councillor Frank McBrearty is calling on the council to refuse to do business with any block or concrete supplier which does not give a 100% guarantee that its products are free of mica, pyrite or pyralite.

Cllr McBrearty told a meeting of the Lifford Stranorlar Municipal District that this is not a request, it is a demand.

He has also called on officials to withhold any outstanding payments to businesses who supplied defective materials in the past, and said the council needs to carry out a full assessment of every building erected in the county since 1995.

This, he said, should have been done as soon as the first signs of Mica began to emerge nearly ten years ago.