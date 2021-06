CCTV footage is being examined after a school was broken into in Carndonagh.

Between 8:45pm and 9:30pm on Monday June 21st, three youths gained entry to the school on the Church Road via a window and continued to set off a fire alarm before exiting via an emergency exit.

Damage was also caused to the window of the school.

Gardai are asking anyone who has any information to contact them in Buncrana.