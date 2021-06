Gardai have not ruled out that a fire which destroyed a caravan and its contents in the St Johnston area was started deliberately.

Gardai and emergency services were alerted on Saturday last at around 2:35pm to a fire at the caravan at Drumatoland.

The caravan was empty at the time of the fire.

Gardai are awaiting forensic results and are appealing to anyone who was in the area between 1:45pm and 2:35pm and who may have any information to come forward.