Busy day of signings at Derry City

Derry City announced the signing of Jamie McGonigle from Crusaders on Tuesday putting pen on a three-and-a-half year deal.

The 25-year old striker moved to the Belfast club from Coleraine in 2019 for a record Irish League transfer fee after a prolific four seasons with the Bannsiders which included the fastest ever hat-trick in Northern Irish senior football.

It was a busy day at the Brandywell club who also gave three Academy players first professional contracts.

Caolan McLaughlin, Brendan Barr and Evan McLaughlin have all been in and around the senior squad this season and have been rewarded by Manager Ruaidhri Higgins with first time deals.