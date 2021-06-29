Brilliant English is going to second Olympic Games

Mark English booked his place on Team Ireland for this summers Tokyo Olympics with a superb run in Spain on Tuesday evening.

After Rio in 2016, The Finn Valley man will be going to his second games as he ran inside the 800m qualifying standard of 1:45.20 and in the process also set a new Irish record.

Mark's time of 1:44.71 seen him finish third at the meet in Castello while breaking the 26 year old Irish mark previously held by David Matthews.

He can now focus for Japan after whats been an extremely busy schedule which has seen him compete in Sweden, Spain and Germany in recent weeks.

Elsewhere, at another top level meet in Lurcerne, Switzerland, County Tyrone's Elish Flanagan finished second in the 3000m steeplechase which gives her a chance of making the Olympics through the ranking quota system.

Flanagan must wait until later on Wednesday for find out if she has done enough.

Also in Switzerland, Finn Valley's Dempsey McGuigan was fourth in the Hammer.