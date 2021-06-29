351 new Covid 19 in ROI as Donegal’s incidence rate rises

The incidence of Covid 19 is rising in Donegal. The county has now overtaken Limerick, and once again has the highest incidence rate in the country.

In the two weeks to midnight on Sunday, there were 353 cases in the county, an incidence rate of 221.7 cases per 100,000 people.

That compares to a national rate of 97.2.

In the Republic, 351 new Covid-19 cases were confirmed this evening. North of the border, 278 more cases of Covid 19 were confirmed this afternoon, with no new Covid related deaths.