Searches carried out in Donegal as part of human trafficking investigation

A number of searches have been carried out in Donegal today as part of the ongoing investigation into Human Trafficking, Organised Prostitution and Money Laundering.

Gardaí attached to the Human Trafficking Investigation and Coordination Unit at the Garda National Protective Services Bureau with the assistance of Gardaí from the Western Region conducted searches in Roscommon and Longford also.

Two women in their 40s and 30s, have been arrested and detained on suspicion of Organised Crime Offences.

They are being detained at a North Dublin Garda station and can be held for a period of 7 days.

The Garda National Protective Services Bureau is appealing to anyone who has been the victim of Human Trafficking to contact the Garda National Protective Services Bureau, the Garda Confidential Line or any Garda station.