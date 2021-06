Irish Water is urging people in Donegal to conserve water ahead of staycation season.

The utility expects July and August to be particularly busy with an increase in domestic and commercial demand for water.

Kevin Love, Asset Operations Lead for Irish Water says they are already seeing high demand for water in West Inishowen and in the Malin area over the last number of days which he says is putting severe pressure on reservoirs.

He says simple measures can have lasting results: