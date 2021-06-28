New Donegal Youth League kicks off this week

The Donegal Youth League gets up and running for the 2021 season with four fixtures scheduled for Wednesday night (June 30th).

There will now be ten teams competing in a one way series of games to crown the champions with the league set to run until September 8th.

The Colin Breslin and Gorey Curran Cups will then be played for at the conclusion of the league campaign..

Opening day fixtures

Wednesday June 30th

Ballyraine FC v Kilmacrennan Celtic (being played at Errigal College) 7pm

Bonagee v Letterkenny Rovers-(being played at Goose Green) 7pm

Drumkeen v Milford Utd (being played at Deele College) 7pm

Swilly Rovers v Lagan Harps---being played at Orchard Park, Manorcunningham 730pm

Keadue Rovers and Gweedore Utd have also entered this seasons youth league and they will get their season underway in week two.