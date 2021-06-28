Missing Derry girl may be in the Republic

Police in Derry are appealing to the public for help in locating four year old Scarlet Duddy.

Inspector Swanson said: “Scarlet was last seen shortly before midday today (Monday 28 June) leaving a children’s play centre on the Springtown Road area of the city.

“We are keen to know that Scarlet is safe and well. We believe she may be in the company of a relative and may possibly be in the Republic of Ireland.

“I would appeal to that person to get in touch with police as soon as possible on 101, quoting the reference number 932 of 28/06/21.

“Scarlet is described as having hazel eyes and light brown hair which was tied up with a pink hair bow and her front two teeth are missing.

“She was wearing peach leggings, a peach skirt, peach t-shirt with daddy's little superstar printed on the front and a dark blue jumper with silver sequined heart.

“If any members of the public have any information about Scarlet, I would urge them to contact police immediately.”