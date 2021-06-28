Minister McConalogue says summer won’t be lost if indoor dining delayed

The Agriculture Minister says summer won’t be lost for thousands of businesses if the opening of indoor dining is pushed back by two weeks.

The National Public Health Emergency Team is meeting today to consider its advice on the further easing of Covid 19 restrictions.

It’s thought indoor dining may be delayed to get more people vaccinated over concerns about the Delta variant.

Minister Charlie McConalogue says that doesn’t mean the crucial tourist season will be over for restaurants:

Christopher Molloy, Co-Owner of the Lemon Tree Restaurant, Letterkenny says it's essentially a waiting game for businesses at this stage.

He told today's Nine til Noon Show that pushing back the reopening date for indoor dining will be a huge hit to revenue: