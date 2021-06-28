Irish Water commences pipe replacement project in Laghey

Irish Water is replacing approximately 281 metres of old water mains in Laghey's Main Street, with the work set to be completed by the end of August.

Irish Water says the old cast iron pipes are prone to frequent bursts and leakage, so they are being replaced with new high density polyethylene pipes. There may be some supply interruptions during the works.

The work is being done in conjunction with Donegal County Council, and irish Water says while there will be some traffic management in place, local and emergency access will be maintained at all times.