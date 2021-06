A gteic digital hub is to be developed on Tory Island.

Funding has been approved by the board of Údarás na Gaeltachta to develop gteic@Toraigh

The gteic hub is proposed to be located in a new extension that is being added to the Community Centre in Tory with up to 10 hotdesk/shared space desks.

Users of gteic@Toraigh will be in a position to avail of other facilities provided in the building such as meeting rooms, canteen and shared spaces.