BDP appointed to deliver major scheme in Ramelton

Council statement in full -

A major multidisciplinary international design practice, BDP, has been appointed by Donegal County Council to deliver the Ramelton Historic Town Centre Public Realm Scheme, a restorative and transformational town centre regeneration project. The project is being led by Donegal County Council as part of its ambitious programme of Regeneration and Development of town centres across the county.

The consultancy services have been procured to develop the project from its current concept stage through public consultation, planning and detailed design to a contract ready capital project and in the fullness of time (subject to securing Capital Monies) to then progress the project through construction supervision to final certification and handover.

The project is funded by the Department of Rural and Community Development under the Rural Regeneration & Development Fund, which is a flagship element of Project Ireland 2040 and is the result of collaboration with the local community and Donegal County Council.

Welcoming the progression of the project to this important milestone Cathaoirleach of the Letterkenny - Milford Municipal District, Cllr. Jimmy Kavanagh, acknowledged the importance of this project to the local community of Ramelton saying “it will make a real difference to the attractiveness and liveability of the town and the new public realm environment will create wonderful opportunities and new possibilities for social purposes and commercial functions that will enhance the quality of life for residents and will stimulate and support new and emerging business in the tourism, hospitality and related sectors.”

The Ramelton Historic Town Centre Public Realm Scheme seeks to restore and transform the historic commercial centre of Ramelton through a suite of integrated and heritage led public realm interventions that will be designed to not only transform the physical environment but also to re-establish social purpose and commercial function to under-utilised and redundant public spaces and places of both prominence and scale. It will deliver landmark high quality multi-functional recreation and amenity space which respects architectural heritage and conservation, is environmentally informed and provides a platform for the transition of Ramelton towards a low-carbon future. It forms part of an ambitious, longer term collaborative Action Plan for the town that will transform the urban fabric through environmental improvements, that will contribute to a more attractive place for residents and visitors and will support and incentivise existing and prospective business, enterprise, community and voluntary activities and private sector investment in the renewal of the town.

Speaking about the Ramelton Public Realm Scheme, Liam Ward, Director of Community Development and Planning Services with Donegal County Council says: “We are extremely pleased to have a renowned firm of Architects on board to complete the development and detailed design stage of this exciting project which has the potential to safeguard and visibly transform the historic core of Ramelton. This project forms part of a broader Action Plan for the regeneration of Ramelton and represents a significant commitment to the renewal and regeneration of this valuable heritage town as a unique destination with a distinctive sense of place.”

Mehron Kirk, Director at BDP and Project Manager said “the BDP design ethos is that of ‘Creating Places for People’ and we are delighted to be working with the Council, the local community and all the key stakeholders in the development of this very special project to the highest standard in line with community aspirations and regeneration ambitions for Ramelton”.