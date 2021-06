There were 305 new cases of Covid 19 confirmed by the HSE this evening.

Latest figures published by the HPSC show in the 14 days to midnight on Thursday, there were 312 cases in Donegal, a 14 day incidence rate of 196 cases per 100,000 people. That compares to a national rate of 94.

In Northern Ireland, 211 new cases were confirmed this afternoon, with no new Covid related deaths.