113 drug packages seized in Derry and Strabane

Police in Derry City and Strabane have seized a significant quantity of drugs from postal intercepts this year including Class A drugs and prescription medication.

Officers across the City Neighbourhood Teams have intercepted a total of 113 packages between February and March this year.

A number of arrests have been made in Derry and Strabane as a result of the seizure of the drugs.

28 people were reported to the Public Prosecution Service, four people charged, and 11 released on bail.

Ten people were dealt with by way of speedy justice and enquiries are ongoing in relation to a number of investigations.

Chief Inspector Willy Calderwood is appealing to people to not be tempted by what looks like cut prices or fooled by professional looking websites offering medicines without prescription.

He warns that taking short cuts and using such medicines could expose you to a dangerous counterfeit or substandard medicine.

People should take prescription only medicines in consultation with their GP, pharmacist or other healthcare professionals who have access to patient health records and can take into account the risks and benefits associated with every medicine.

Police are encouraging anyone with any information relating to the illegal supply of drugs to contact them on the non-emergency number 101.