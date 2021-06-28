105 complaints made to GSOC from Donegal

GSOC received a total of 105 complaints from Donegal in 2020.

The Garda Síochána Ombudsman Commission's Annual Report shows the figure almost doubled from 57 allegations made in the county in 2019.

1,955 complaints were made to GSOC nationally last year, an increase of 11% on the previous year.

The report indicates the rise may be due to interactions between members of the public and Gardaí tasked with enforcing COVID-19 restrictions.

295 complaints relate to COVID-19.

Overall, the most common circumstances giving rise to complaints were road policing incidents which accounted for 16%.

13% of complaints received related to the conduct of investigations by Gardaí, 13% for customer service by Gardaí and 13% for the conduct of Gardaí when searching property and/or persons.

Full report available here