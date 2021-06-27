South Donegal TD calls for Garda 999 call accountability

Gardaí who cancelled thousands of 999 calls are still answering emergency calls from the public.

It's after the Garda Commissioner admitted over 3,100 calls about domestic violence had been marked cancelled, with 600 of them not receiving an appropriate policing response.

It's since been reported Garda staff implicated in the scandal still remain in their positions.

South Donegal Deputy and Sinn Fein spokesperson for Justice Martin Kenny says the individuals responsible should be held to account: