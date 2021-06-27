Premier Division Review: Harps draw as Derry suffer defeat

Finn Harps played out a 1-1 draw with Longford Town on Friday night.

Longford took the lead early through a controversial goal by Aaron Dobbs but Tunde Owolabi levelled it for Harps after 17 minutes.

Barry McNamee missed a penalty on 52 minutes as the sides ended in a share of the spoils.

Derry City's unbeaten run came to an end on Friday with a 2-1 defeat by Dundalk.

Goals fromn Daniel Kelly and Patrick Hoban gave Vinny Perth's side a 2-0 lead, Eoin Toal then netted with 30 minutes remaining but Dundalk held on for all three points.

Former Finn Harps captain Keith Cowan, joined Eóin Catterson on Sunday Sport to review the weekends action...