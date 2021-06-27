Mica Working Group to meet for first time next week

A working group set up to examine the mica scandal will meet for the first time this week.

The group includes affected homeowners from Donegal and Mayo and representatives from local authorities and the Department of Housing.

The Sunday Independent reports the Housing Minister will be in attendance while the Taoiseach plans to be there for some of the discussions.

The group will begin by reviewing the compensation scheme available to homeowners, with a view of suggesting changes by the end of next month.