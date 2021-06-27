Gardai seize vehicle untaxed for 1,300 days

Gardaí in Donegal are warning motorists to be cautious and not to take unnecessary risks while travelling, after a number of drivers were handed out fines and other penalties this weekend.

Yesterday, the Buncrana Roads Policing Unit seized a vehicle that they found to be untaxed, without its NCT, and that they believe to be uninsured. The vehicle's tax expired in 2017, over 1,300 days ago. As well as having their vehicle seized by Gardaí, the driver of the vehicle now faces a court appearance.

Also yesterday, the Letterkenny Roads Policing Unit pulled over a different driver who was found to be speeding at over 150 km/h. Gardaí say the driver will be issued penalty points against their licence, and will have to pay a fixed fine.