There was a 1-2 for Finn Valley athlete's Gavin McLaughlin and James Kelly in the Shot Putt at the Senior National Athletics Championships in Santry.

Convoy man McLaughlin won gold with a 16.51m effort which won him his first National title whilst Kelly threw 16.42m.

Tir Chonaill AC's Conall Mahon claimed gold in the Triple Jump with a jump of 14.38m.

Athletics Correspondent Patsy McGonagle has the wrap...