Over €20 million required for all Local Improvement Scheme projects

Donegal County Council has confirmed it would take over €20 million to support all the applications it has on hand for Local Improvement Scheme funding.

That figure is even higher than the estimates used by councillors in recent years.

Responding to questions from Cllr Donal Coyle, officials presented figures to the last meeting of Donegal Council showing that since 2017, 2,086 applications for LIS funding have been received, 1,114 of which are eligible for funding.

If all the applications were to be met in full, officials say it would cost in the region of €21 million.

In 2017, €884,000 was allocated, rising to just over €900,000 in 2018. The following year saw figure fall back to just over €600,000, while this year, the allocation is just under €700,000.

It also suggests if funding remains at its current level, it will would take 20 years to clear the backlog, even if no new applications were to come in.