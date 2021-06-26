New CAP “good deal” for Donegal farmers – INHFA

A provisional agreement has been reached between the European Council and the European Parliament on the future of the Common Agricultural Policy.

The deal includes provisions to ensure greater support for smaller farms and to help young farmers enter the profession.

The proposals will have to be approved by individual member states next week.

The Irish Natura Hill Farmers' Association's Donegal Spokesperson Henry O'Donnell was in Brussels yesterday, and he told Donal Kavanagh that this is a good deal for Donegal farmers...