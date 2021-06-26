National title for Kelly McGrory

Donegal's Kelly McGrory has won a second Women’s 400m hurdles National Title and also set a PB (59.41) in blustery conditions at the National Track and Field Championships in Santry.

McGrory (Tír Chonaill) finished ahead of Deirdre Murray (Na Fianna) who pushed her all the way finishing in 1:00.31 with Karen Dunne (Bohermeen) coming home in 3rd place 1:02.63.

Letterkenny AC's Nakita Burke finished a fine third in the 5,000 metres.

Highland's athletics correspondent Patsy McGonagle rounded up the action with this report:

McGrory's success can be seen in this clip.