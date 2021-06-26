Minister McConalogue: new CAP agreement “fair”

Donegal TD and Minister for Agriculture and the Marine Charlie McConalogue says the provisional Common Agricultural Policy appears to be fair to all Irish farmers.

He'll attend the EU's Agriculture and Fisheries Council meeting in Luxembourg on Monday and Tuesday to sign off on the plan along with the EU's other agriculture ministers.

The provisional deal, agreed yesterday, will see 25 per cent of the budget set aside for eco-friendly schemes in order to reduce carbon emissions, as well as legislation to support younger farmers.

The new CAP plan is due to start in 2023 - and Deputy McConalogue is welcoming it: