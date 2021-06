Mayo produced a flurry of late scores as they came from behind to defeat Donegal by 2-14 to 0-17 at O'Donnell Park in Group A of the Nickey Rackard Cup.

Donegal led by 0-9 to 1-4 at the break and were the better team for most of the game.

Mickey McCann's side were without Danny Cullen and Gerard Gilmore.

This is a three team group, with the top two going through. Donegal will now play Leitrim.