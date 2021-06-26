Expert calls for re-opening to be delayed by 3 to 4 weeks

Some health experts say delaying the planned easing of restrictions by 3 or 4 weeks could allow a safer re-opening.

Indoor service in bars and restaurants is due to resume on July 5th, with 50 people allowed at weddings.

NPHET is due to meet on Wednesday to consider the plans, amid concerns over the fast-spreading Delta variant.

40 per cent of adults are now fully vaccinated against Covid-19, but there is still great concern over the transmissibility of the harmful Delta strain.

Dr Nuala O'Connor, clinical lead on Covid-19 for the Irish College of GPs, says delaying the next stage of easing restrictions is the safest option: