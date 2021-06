The DUP has officially confirmed Jeffrey Donaldson as its new leader following a meeting of its electoral college today.

The Lagan Valley MP was the only candidate who stepped forward for the role.

32 members of the party's electoral college backed his appointment - with just 4 against.

He has become the DUP's third leader in just 50 days following the resignations of Arlene Foster and Edwin Poots.

Jeffrey Donaldson says he hopes to move on from the recent division within the party...