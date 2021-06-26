Donegal Cllr calls for coastal communities to benefit from Brexit fund

A Donegal Councillor says it's vital that small coastal communities in Donegal benefit from the Brexit Adjustment Fund.

Cllr Noel Jordan says it's particularly important that applications for funds to repair small piers are supported.

Council officials told him they have made a comprehensive submission to the Seafood Taskforce, seeking investment in Killybegs, Greencastle, Burtonport and Rathmullan, and also a package of measures for smaller piers and harbours.

Cllr Jordan says support for the smaller piers and harbours is hugely important: